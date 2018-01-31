Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., painted President Trump as a “bully” who is “completely dishonest” as he issued a response to President Trump’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"The American people do not want a president who is compulsively dishonest, who is a bully, who actively represents the interests of the billionaire class, who is anti-science, and who is trying to divide us up based on the color of our skin, our nation of origin, our religion, our gender, or our sexual orientation," Sanders said in a video that was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

“That is not what the American people want,” Sanders added. “And that reality is the bad news that we have got to deal with.”

Sanders critiqued certain aspects of Trump’s speech and singled out certain topics that Trump did not address.

While Trump touted that companies were issuing bonuses to their employees due to the tax reform plan, Sanders countered that there are only 2 percent of Americans reported to be receiving a raise or bonus due to the tax legislation the president signed late last year.

Additionally, Sanders said some of the companies planning to give bonuses such as Walmart and AT&T are laying off thousands of employees.

Sanders also condemned Trump for not addressing climate change in his address.

“Now I don’t understand how can a president of the United States give a State of the Union speech and not mention climate change?” Sanders said. “No, Mr. Trump, climate change is not a ‘hoax.’ It is a reality which is causing devastating harm all over our country and all over the world.”

Trump announced last year he would pull the U.S. out of the international Paris climate agreement and years ago suggested climate change was a Chinese hoax.

Sanders said that in response to Trump, American democracy is being revitalized and that an overdue “political revolution” is starting to emerge. He also noted that political candidates are promoting a “progressive agenda” that will benefit working class families, not just the most wealthy.

“When ordinary people stand up and fight for justice there is nothing that we cannot accomplish,” Sanders said in conclusion. “That has been the history of America, and that is our future.”

Sanders issued a similar response in February 2017 to Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Sanders encouraged Americans to rebel against Trump and his administration.

"Keep showing up. Keep calling Congress and continue the fight. The Republicans are now on the defensive and we've got to continue to push them back," he said.

Sanders lost the Democratic primary in 2016 to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Watch the video below: