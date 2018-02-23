The son of Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hopes to begin his own political career and has his eyes set on New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District.

“Oh absolutely, I’m definitely considering it. I’m excited, motivated, and interested in the race,” Levi Sanders told Vice News in an interview published Thursday. “I’m just dotting my i’s and crossing my t’s.”

Levi Sanders added that his policy platform would be similar to his father's, who surprised many Democratic establishment figures when he secured 1,865 delegates in the 2016 presidential primary to Hillary Clinton's 2,842.

"The basic difference is that I’m a vegetarian and he’s not,” Levi Sanders continued.

He said he had spoken to his father about his intentions, but declined to provide details to Vice.

If Sanders did run in New Hampshire, he would be competing to replace Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat, who is no seeking re-election in 2018.

Levi Sanders, Bernie Sanders' first and only biological child with ex-girlfriend Susan Campbell Mott, was a senior policy strategist on his father's bid for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination and a consultant on the elder Sanders' 2006 run for the U.S. Senate.

He currently serves as an analyst for Cambridge and Somerville Legal Services.

Levi Sanders in January also fueled speculation regarding his father's political ambitions, hinting Bernie Sanders was also planning to run for the presidency in 2020.