Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took a dig at CNN on Friday for the cable network's extensive coverage of Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who allegedly had an extramarital affair with President Trump.

The comment came as the senator was being interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

"Let me bring something up," Tapper said.

"Stormy Daniels," Sanders interjected, according to Deadline.com.

"You keep bringing her name up," Tapper said.

"Not as much as CNN does," Sanders shot back.

Sanders reportedly said later that although it is a story worth covering, the network should be focused on more pressing issues.

"In this country, we have a lot of people who are in pain — single mothers, people who can’t afford college — they want to see something that reflects their reality," Sanders said.

The Vermont senator also touched on other issues including immigration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's upcoming meeting with Trump, and gun violence.