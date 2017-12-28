Sen. Bernie Sanders will swear in New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for his second term next week.

Over 1,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony at New York's City Hall at noon Monday. Sanders’ wife, Jane Sanders, will also attend.

The independent senator from Vermont was born and raised in Brooklyn, which de Blasio represented as a city council member. He campaigned for de Blasio, a Democrat, earlier this year.

“Senator Sanders is a proud son of Brooklyn and a dedicated advocate for working people. Senator Sanders’ progressive leadership has helped reshape the American political debate in favor of men and women long left out of our city and nation’s prosperity,” de Blasio said in a statement to Newsday.

Former President Bill Clinton presided over de Blasio's January 2014 inauguration.