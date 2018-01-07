Sen. Bernie Sanders is more worried about the policies President Trump is allowing to go into place instead of his words and questions about Trump’s mental fitness — but still finds him “so offensive.”

Sanders said on ABC’s “This Week” Trump is disdainful, but that’s not what is most important.

“He's so offensive. A few weeks ago, he attacked a United States senator with sexual innuendo. He talks about prison for his former opponent in a presidential election. This is not what presidents of the United States do,” Sanders said.

“But I am more worried about what this president's policies are in terms of telling the working people of this country, during his campaign that he was going to stand with them. And yet, he governs now as a representative of the billionaire class. Tax breaks for the wealthy, cutting people off of health insurance, ignoring the needs of children, not dealing with the prescription drug crisis in the country that he said he would deal with. I worry about him being a pathological liar. Those are some of the concerns I have.”

Questions about Trump’s mental fitness to be president have swirled in the last few days after a book by author Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, became public.

Wolff’s book alleged many people — if not all of them — around Trump don’t believe the president is in his right mind. Wolff said “100 percent” of the people he talked to who were close to Trump don’t believe he’s mentally fit for the job.