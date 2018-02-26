Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday announced a new Title IX investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of sexual claims against former employee Dr. Larry Nassar.

DeVos said the investigation would be looking into the mishandling of the university’s response to sexual assault incidents involving Nassar.

“FSA [Federal Student Aid] is currently performing a Clery Act compliance examination regarding MSU's reporting of crimes committed on campus,” DeVos said in a statement. “I appreciated seeing acting President [John] Engler's directive to the entire University to cooperate fully with our — and with all — inquiries into the University's actions. We expect MSU's full and complete disclosure about its actions to protect students from sexual assault.”

DeVos said the crimes Nassar has been convicted of are “unimaginable,” and she vowed to students across the country that she is committed to making sure they are free from sexual misconduct and discrimination at school.

Nassar was accused and convicted of sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls, including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, while acting as their doctor.

Several victims say they alerted Michigan State personnel to the misconduct while Nassar worked there, but no action was taken against the doctor by the university.