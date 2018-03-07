Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of last month's deadly mass shooting where 17 individuals were killed by a gunman.

She will travel to the school in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday to “connect with students and teachers in the wake of the tragic shooting,” according to a schedule notice obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Press will not be permitted to cover her visit at the site, but will have availability after leaving the school.

The mass shooting has prompted renewed talks about stricter gun laws and solutions for improving school safety.

President Trump has suggested arming teachers to prevent future shootings. DeVos has indicated she would support such a move, but prefers to leave the decision up to states and local governments.