The president of a major environmental group says there is only one "antidote" for President Trump's Environmental Protection Agency, which is the federal court system and an endless stream of lawsuits.

"It's a new year, but EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt wants to roll back the clock on environmental protections and drag us back decades," said Natural Resources Defense Council president Rhea Suh in a note to supporters Saturday.



"The best antidote to Pruitt's illegal attacks on our environment? Federal court," she said.

The group is preparing to file a number of lawsuits against Trump's EPA, and is asking supporters to increase their financial contributions to support the coming court effort.

She claims that the group has already "scored" legal victories over the Trump administration, "and we're gearing up to file suits on dozens of fronts in the year ahead," Suh said.

Suh mentions a few priorities in continuing to challenge Pruitt's chemical and pesticide approval agenda, which includes compelling Pruitt to move forward with the agency's planned ban on chlorpyrifos. The chemical is described as "a nerve gas pesticide" shown to cause developmental damage in children, including lower IQs and serious neurological damage, said Suh.

She also wants to stop Pruitt from "greenlighting" neonicotinoid pesticides that have been linked to the deaths of pollinating insects like bees and butterflies.

Suh was a little behind on another priority she listed in Saturday's note, citing Pebble Mine in Alaska, which she wants to see never opened. Pruitt actually reversed his decision to open the gold mine Friday night. So, the group got its wish early.

"My judgment at this time is that any mining projects in the region likely pose a risk to the abundant natural resources that exist there," Pruitt tweeted Friday night.