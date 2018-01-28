Former President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac for their musical contribution to his 1992 presidential campaign while recognizing them as the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award winners on Friday.

The band’s hit song “Don’t Stop” from 1977 became the theme song of Clinton’s first presidential campaign and it was performed at his 1993 inaugural ball, which the British-American group reunited to play at after their popularity saw a resurgence during the election season.

VIDEO: Bill Clinton, Harry Styles honor Fleetwood Mac pic.twitter.com/QzYOWXUZEr— azcentral (@azcentral) January 27, 2018

“They let me use it as a theme song and I have been trying to live by it ever since,” the former president told the crowd at Radio City Music Hall in New York City while presenting them statuettes.

“I owe a great deal to all of them,” he continued, according to Reuters.

The MusicCares award is presented once a year to a musician for “creative achievements and charitable work.” Fleetwood Mac became the first band to win the honor.