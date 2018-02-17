Former President Bill Clinton wants to weigh in on a federal court’s decision to unseal records surrounding the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.

Clinton’s criminal defense attorney, David Kendall, said his client wants to “present his position” about revealing to the public records related to subpoenas over the 1998 grand jury investigation into his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

CNN requested that a federal court unseal the documents.

The records detail Clinton’s own grand jury subpoena and other court documents that include a grand jury investigation into leaks.

CNN said there is a good chance the judge will allow Clinton to participate should she invite the individual involved in the original subpoenas to offer comment and CNN and the Justice Department don't reject Clinton's request.