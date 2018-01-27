Comedian Bill Maher said first lady Melania Trump sympathizes with Holocaust victims when dealing with her husband, President Trump.

In his opening monologue on HBO's "Real Time," Maher addressed how the first couple didn’t address their 13th wedding anniversary last week on social media and how Melania pulled out of a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland with her husband.

“Melania, baby, you gotta knit yourself a pussy hat, I’m tellin’ ya! This is how bad it’s gotten: instead of going to Davos with her husband, Melania went to the Holocaust Museum to cheer up,” Maher said. “She signed the guest book: ‘I know the feeling.’ And she lit a candle to mourn the dark day two weeks ago when Trump’s doctor said he was in good health. Then it was off to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Trophy Wife.”

The first lady visited the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Afterwards, Trump made an unexpected trip to Florida. Her office has not explained why the first lady traveled to Florida.

Maher also suggested that Melania was angry over recent reports that her husband had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels and paid for her silence.

“And Melania was supposed to go to Davos with him but at the last minute didn’t. They said ‘scheduling and logistical reasons.’ Yeah, that’s bureaucrat talk for, ‘Why don’t you take the porn star you were fucking?’” he said.

On Friday, the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, denied allegations that the first couple is facing marital issues as “flat-out false.”