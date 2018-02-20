A billboard in Louisville, Ky., was vandalized Monday morning to read, “Kill the NRA” following the Florida tragedy where 17 were killed in a school shooting last week.

The National Rifle Association posted the image of the billboard on its official Facebook page with the statement, “Here’s an image from Kentucky, this morning. To all American gun owners, this is a wakeup call. They’re coming after us. Like and share to spread the word.”

The billboard was also tagged with “Resist 45,” an opposition group to President Trump.

A spokesman for Outfront Media, the company that owns the billboard, told the Courier-Journal that the message was “immediately removed.”

The NRA has been at the center of criticism from gun control advocates in the wake of the Florida shooting. Student survivors are targeting the NRA and politicians who accept money from the organization in their campaign for more gun control.