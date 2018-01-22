Billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer is asking fellow opponents of President Trump throw house parties around the country on Presidents Day weekend to demand his impeachment.

“Thousands are expected to attend the house parties, which will be held from coast to coast in both large cities and small towns across the country,” the Steyer-funded group Need to Impeach said in a statement.

"Need to Impeach supporters will host house parties in more than 500 communities across the country on Feb, 17, 2018 — the weekend before President’s Day — to further build momentum and demand that members of Congress step up and remove Trump from power," the group said.

Among other things, Steyer objects to alleged lies by people associated with Trump about Russia's links to the campaign, and Trump's refusal to "stand up to Russia and engaging in brinkmanship with North Korea,” according to the group's website.

A spokesman for Need to Impeach did not respond to a request for additional information about what impeachment-themed parties will look like, or how potential attendees will locate the venues. It's also unclear if Steyer will throw his own house party or help supply others who do.

For the moment, it appears difficult to volunteer your place for an anti-Trump bash.

When people enter their name, email address and ZIP code on the Need to Impeach website — under “Sign up here to host a Party to Impeach” — they don't get any more information, and instead get an automated message saying, “Thank you for adding your name to our petition demanding that Congress impeach Donald Trump.”

Need to Impeach claims to have more than 4.3 million digital signatures.

Steyer, a San Francisco hedge fund manager known for backing environmentalist groups, said he spent $20 million last year on a pro-impeachment ad campaign and plans to spend another $30 million on the 2018 elections.