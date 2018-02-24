"Blacklist" star Megan Boone apologized Friday for participating in what she called the glorification of assault weapons and vowed that her character on the show will never again carry one.

"Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida," Boone wrote on Twitter Friday.

Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida— Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 23, 2018

Boone plays protagonist Elizabeth Keen on the hit NBC crime drama.

The tweet comes following the deadly shooting on Feb. 14 at a Florida high school, which left 17 people dead. Police said the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during the attack.

Florida lawmakers rejected a motion this week that would ban assault rifles and large capacity magazines.