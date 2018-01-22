The Senate on Monday was on track to vote to reopen the federal government, after Senate Democrats agreed to let the bill through even though it doesn't include immigration language they are seeking.

Democrats on Friday opposed a bill to fund the government through Feb. 16 because it didn't include language to help the Dreamers, that group of immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

But Democrats changed their mind on Monday, after getting assurances from Republicans that the Senate would work on immigration next as long as the government was reopened, and hold votes soon. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that was enough to get Democrats to support the spending bill.

"We will vote today to reopen the government to continue negotiating a global agreement," Schumer said.

As a result, most Democrats voted to end debate on a bill funding the government through Feb. 8, which would reopen the government. Sixty votes to end debate were needed last week, but the lack of Democratic support made that impossible.

In light of the agreement, however, the Senate voted 81-18 to end debate on the bill. Just 16 Democrats voted against the bill, along with Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Among the Democrats voting against it were senators who some believe might run against Trump in 2020, including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

After voting to end debate, the Senate was expected to pass the spending bill and send it to the House, which was expected to quickly pass it today.

Schumer said the breakthrough came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would start talks on a broader immigration bill. Schumer also said that if no deal could be found by Feb. 8, the Senate would vote anyone on a bill to help the Dreamers.

Today, those Dreamers are aided by President Obama's Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program, but President Trump has said he would rescind the initiative by March 5. Republicans are also hoping to get a deal on tougher border security as part of the deal.

Meeting privately with fellow Democrats ahead of the vote, Schumer gave the go-ahead to back McConnell's offer, which, he told rank and file, was "a positive step forward," and it made no sense to keep blocking the spending bill.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said early Monday on Fox News that he supports the Feb. 8 bill but did not promise consideration of any specific immigration bill. Ryan would only promise to continue negotiations on a bill to protect Dreamers in exchange for border security and immigration enforcement provisions.

Schumer also used his floor remarks to criticize President Trump, who he said played no role in resolving the impasse.

"The great deal-making president sat on the sidelines," Schumer said. "Despite and because of this frustration, I've been having conversations with the Republican leader over the weekend."

The White House, however, has said it would not get involved in the shutdown until Congress funds the government.