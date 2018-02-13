Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker, R-TN, is being encouraged to run for re-election months after announcing he would not be running in 2018, according to a new report.

Corker is “listening” to the requests from fellow Republicans amid concern that Republicans will lose the seat in the fall, but Corker hasn’t made a decision yet, a source told Politico. Some Republicans in the state are concerned Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., will not win the general election and jeopardize the Senate majority.

“While Corker is listening to the concerns that have been raised, he hasn’t made any commitments,” a person close to Corker told Politico.

Despite concerns about Blackburn, she has no intention of leaving the race.

“It’s well past time for the good old boys’ club in Washington, D.C., to quit thinking they know who the best candidate and conservative leader is for Tennessee families,” Andrea Bozek, Blackburn’s campaign spokesperson, told Politico.

Corker did not respond to comment Monday regarding the race.

On Sunday, another report was published claiming that Corker had been reconsidering his decision to not run in 2018.

Corker has been discussing the issue with colleagues including Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, according to CNN. Corker has also addressed the issue with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who would have liked Corker to run again, but believes Corker must gain approval from President Trump first.

Corker has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has challenged Trump’s competence. Last fall, he called the White House an “an adult day care center.”

Meanwhile, Trump has fired back and has said that Corker “begged” for an endorsement, but that he rejected the request and also claimed Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher.”