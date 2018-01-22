House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy met with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes over the weekend to discuss next steps for the memo that details alleged abuses by the Intelligence Committee.

According to a committee source, no final decision was made on making it public because the three want to give lawmakers “who haven’t read it yet a chance to do so and weigh in.”

If a decision is made for a public release, the timeframe would probably be two to three weeks, the source told the Washington Examiner.

The four-page report, which was made available to the entire House on Thursday and has since been viewed by at least 180 members as of Sunday, is said to outline misuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the Obama administration.