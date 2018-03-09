Veteran journalist Bob Woodward criticized reporters covering the Trump presidency for letting their personal politics get in the way of unbiased coverage of President Trump.

“A number of reporters have at times become emotionally unhinged about it all, one way or the other,” Woodward told Newsweek in an interview published Thursday.

Woodward cited MSNBC and Fox News as examples.

“You will see those continually either denigrating Trump or praising him,” he said. “I think the answer is in the middle … it’s important to get your personal politics out.”

Woodward, whose reporting on the Watergate scandal led to the resignation of President Nixon, has ripped the press’ coverage of Trump in the past.

During a December appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Woodward criticized the media’s “self-righteousness and smugness.”