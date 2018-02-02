A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient was arrested by Border Patrol agents Wednesday after attempting to smuggle two illegal immigrants into the U.S. from Mexico, Customs and Border Protection announced this week.

Texas Department of Public Safety officers contacted border agents out of Laredo, Texas., after finding two Mexicans hidden in a Ford Focus during a traffic stop near Highway 83.

Agents took the 23-year-old Mexican driver into custody and impounded the vehicle.

As a DACA recipient, the unnamed suspect could lose his two-year legal protections and work authorization if he is found guilty of smuggling.

The Trump administration rescinded the Obama-era program, and gave Congress until March 5 to legislation a new program for so-called Dreamers.