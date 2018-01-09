National Border Patrol Council chief Brandon Judd blasted Congress for failing to approve President Trump's year-old executive order to hire 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents and said at the rate lawmakers are headed, new hires would be halfway to retirement by the time the final new hires are added to the force.

The Border Patrol is currently short 2,000 members of the 21,370-agent floor Congress outlined. Although the House Homeland Security Committee included language for 5,000 more agents in the Border Security for America Act, this year there is only a proposal to hire 500 more agents.

"At this rate, the agents we hire this year will be halfway to retirement before we meet the goal of an additional 5,000 new agents by 2028," Judd, national president of the labor union, testified before the House subcommittee on border and maritime security.

Judd said the lack of manpower — or agents — is still one of the top three reasons cartel activity at the southwestern border has continued despite a significant decrease in illegal immigrant apprehensions from fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2017.

"Illegal cross-border crime, including human smuggling, is a multi-billion dollar industry and is controlled exclusively by organized crime within and without the United States," Judd said during the "Border security from an agent and officer perspective" hearing.

Judd, a Border Patrol veteran, said responding to incidents and trying to restrain a violent person without other agents' help because the "nearest back-up may be more than 15 to 20 minutes away" is one reason to hire more personnel.

"As someone who has had to struggle to arrest a violent subject on more than one occasion, that kind of response time is equivalent to no response at all," Judd explained.

The union chief said another way to address the problem would be fully prosecuting criminal aliens who have repeatedly attempted to enter the U.S.