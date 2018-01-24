Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will bring the owner of a construction company that built one of the border wall prototypes to President Trump's State of the Union address next Tuesday.

Tommy Fisher, president of North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, will travel to Washington on Jan. 30 to join the state's at-large representative in Congress, Cramer's office told the Washington Examiner Wednesday morning.

"I am honored Tommy accepted my invitation to attend the State of the Union," Cramer said in a statement. "As Congress develops comprehensive immigrant enforcement legislation, I am proud to know a North Dakota company is a finalist to construct the border wall between our nation and Mexico. Fisher’s reputation for quality construction will be an asset for the nation’s security and a great deal for the American taxpayer."

Lawmakers are each allowed to bring one guest to sit in the House gallery box for the speech. The invitation is meant to honor distinguished constituents from their district or state.

Fisher's company was one of six chosen to build the four concrete and four nonconrete wall prototypes in San Diego last fall. The barriers are being tested and evaluated by Department of Homeland Security agencies.

Fisher also informed the Trump administration he was willing to build a 700-mile continuous wall from the Pacific Ocean in California through western Texas in a six-year period. The company said that for $12 billion, it can attain all project materials, manpower, and even a warranty for the wall.

President Trump requested $18 billion from Congress in January to build 654 miles of border wall.

The Trump administration is expected to complete its prototype testing and evaluation process by next week.