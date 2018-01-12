The government of Botswana on Friday condemned President Trump for referring to unnamed African nations as "shithole" countries, and summoned the U.S. ambassador to ask whether Botswana, too, is a "shithole."

"The government of Botswana, today summoned the U.S. ambassador to Botswana to express its displeasure at the alleged utterances made by the President of the U.S., Donald Trump, when he referred to African countries and others as "shithole countries" during a meeting," a government press release stated.

"The Botswana government has also enquired from the U.S. government through the ambassador, to clarify if Botswana is regarded as a "shithole" country given that there are Botswana nationals residing in the U.S., and also that some of Batswana may wish to visit the U.S.," the statement added.

Government officials said they are "wondering why" Trump would pick that specific word when talking about a country that has been diplomatic with the U.S.

PRESS RELEASE

A congressional delegation is scheduled to tour Botswana at the end of January. Botswana officials said in light of the upcoming travel, it wants America to know Trump's comments are "highly irresponsible, reprehensible, and racist."