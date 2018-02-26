A new coalition of powerful business groups is set to propose a raft of proposals to stem a decline in tourism by making it easier for visitors to come to the country.

The Visit U.S. Coalition, formed last month by more than a dozen major business groups, will call for expanding and renaming the Visa Waiver Program, according to a draft set of policy recommendations given to the Washington Examiner. The coalition also will push for greater access to travel visas and increased efficiency at Customs, along with ramped-up hiring of Customs and Border Protection officers.

The group is hoping to liberalize some aspects of the border system at the same time that the Trump administration has sought to tighten border controls and increase immigration restrictions, including President Trump’s travel ban executive order.

Businesses fear that the decline in travel to the U.S. could worsen, seriously hurting commerce.

Foreign visits to the U.S. fell nearly 4 percent in the first half of 2017, according to the Commerce Department, following a significant decline in 2016 as well. Other countries have suffered similar drop-offs.

By lowering barriers to travel and making it more convenient to enter the country, the coalition hopes to at least remove one deterrent facing tourists.

“We must ensure every aspect of a traveler's journey to the U.S. is secure, efficient and welcoming,” said a representative for the group. “If not, travelers will choose to go elsewhere. Concerns about visa processing delays and multiple-hour wait times in passenger screening areas have negatively impacted travelers' interest in coming to the U.S.”

The group also wants the government to do more to actively advertise the U.S. as a tourist destination to people in other countries, by designating an administration official to oversee tourism efforts and by promoting Brand USA, the government-funded organization that promotes U.S. tourism overseas. Trump’s budgets have proposed axing the organization.

The Trump administration also has moved to place more scrutiny on countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Program, which allows travelers from selected countries to visit the U.S. without getting visas. The coalition wants to add more countries to the program and “aggressively pursue policy changes that will allow for new entrants.” Also they would like to rename it the “Secure Travel Partnership.”

The group also wants to boost participation in trusted travel programs such as Global Entry, Nexus, Sentri, and Preclearance to make the travel experience easier.

The coalition includes business groups involved directly in tourism, such as the U.S. Travel Association and the American Hotel and Lodging Association. But it also comprises the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation, and other general business groups worried about the slowdown in tourism.