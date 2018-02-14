BuzzFeed has sued the Democratic National Committee for not releasing evidence regarding the hack of its servers allegedly by Russian nationals, according to a report.

BuzzFeed is arguing before a federal court that the information will help the news outlet defend itself in a lawsuit brought by Russian technology magnate Aleksej Gubarev, who claims he was libeled by BuzzFeed's publication of the controversial, mostly unverified Trump-Russia dossier in January 2017, per Vanity Fair.

While BuzzFeed states "the D.N.C. has identified neither privilege nor burden that would prevent them from complying with the Subpoena,” the Democratic Party says such a disclosure makes it vulnerable to a repeat attack by providing insight into its information systems, court documents obtained by the magazine say.

BuzzFeed's defense rests on the reasoning that some details in the dossier, compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and partly funded by the DNC, have since been corroborated and were being discussed at the highest levels of government, thus making it of public interest.

To that end, BuzzFeed's attorneys have hired an ex-FBI and White House cybersecurity official to substantiate any reference to Gubarev in the dossier, Foreign Policy reported Monday.

BuzzFeed lawyers have also sent demands to the CIA, the FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, as well as former FBI Director James Comey and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, to answer a list of questions pertaining to the dossier.

BuzzFeed legal representatives are scheduled to appear in court in Washington on Thursday, according to Vanity Fair.