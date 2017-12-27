Buzzfeed News fired White House correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him from a colleague.

"We are saddened by these circumstances, but we take these issues extremely seriously," a spokesperson for Buzzfeed to Business Insider on Wednesday. "We're committed to ensuring that BuzzFeed remains a place where everyone is treated respectfully by his or her peers."

Carrasquillo was one of the staffers Buzzfeed began investigating after his name surfaced on a Google spreadsheet titled “Shitty Media Men” with unverified allegations that was making the rounds in the media.

"In responding to a complaint filed last week by an employee, we learned that Adrian violated our Code of Conduct by sending an inappropriate message to a colleague. This followed a reminder about our prohibition against inappropriate communications," the spokesperson explained.

Carrasquillo is the latest media figure to be fired amid sexual misconduct allegations, following the likes of Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.