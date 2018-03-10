Outspoken transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner said President Trump’s administration has been “the worst ever” on trans issues.

“As far as trans issues, this administration has been the worst ever,” the former Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star told Newsweek at the recent Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala.

Jenner, a Republican who advocated for the president during the campaign, walked back her support last year after he announced a ban on transgender people from serving in the military.

“Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” she tweeted last February after the president announced his decision.

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Since then, Jenner has stepped up her advocacy work and has repeatedly called on the administration to be more accommodating to the LGBTQ community.

“They’ve set our community back 20 years, easily,” Jenner said. “It’s going to be hard to change, but we’ve been through these types of things before, and we’ll continue to fight it.”

While acknowledging that she still has strong connections in the Republican Party, Jenner said she hopes to see Trump “do a better job when it comes to equality.”