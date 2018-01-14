California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Trump’s presence in the White House is “lethal” and he’s showing the American people he’s a racist.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” the former Democratic congressman said Trump’s combination of mental traits is beyond dangerous for the country.

“In every respect that he is showing us is that he is a racist. Let me put it to you this way. Mental instability, mendacity, bigotry,” Becerra said. “Having any one of those is the White House is dangerous. Having the combination? That's lethal.”

Becerra is fighting against Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which allows illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to stay in the country.

He won a victory in court earlier this week when a federal judge blocked Trump from ending the DACA program in March while the legislation is pending.

Becerra said the decision is proof that Trump is taking actions that courts see as above the law.

“No person in this country, even the president, is above the law. If he wants to take an action he must do it according to the law,” he said. “As the judge held in this case, the president and his administration acted arbitrarily and capriciously. That's why we've been able to have several victories. It's kind of poetic that the son of immigrants is the person wielding the legal slingshot against the Trump administration's attacks on our constitutional civil rights.”