The California Democratic Party declined to endorse Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., for re-election, delivering a blow to the senior senator.

Delegates at the party’s convention favored state Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de Leon, who is challenging Feinstein in the upcoming Democratic primary, according to results revealed Sunday. Of the 2,775 votes, Feinstein won 37 percent of the votes, while de Leon garnered 54 percent.

To receive the endorsement of the California Democratic Party, a candidate must garner 60 percent of the votes.

“The outcome of today’s endorsement is an astounding rejection of politics as usual, and it boosts our campaign’s momentum as we all stand shoulder to shoulder against a complacent status quo,” de Leon said in a statement Sunday. “California Democrats are hungry for new leadership that will fight for California values from the front lines, not equivocate on the sidelines.”

Despite the non-endorsement, Feinstein still leads de Leon in recent polls. A January poll from the Public Policy Institute of California had Feinstein ahead of de Leon, 46 percent to 17 percent.

Feinstein also had nearly $10 million cash on hand at the end of 2017, while de Leon raised $500,000.

The California Democratic Party declined to endorse several other candidates running for office in California, including those running for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.