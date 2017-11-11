California Gov. Jerry Brown jokingly called for protesters to be "put in the ground" as they disrupted his speech at a climate change event in Germany.

"I agree with you, in the ground. Let's put you in the ground so we can get on with the show here," Brown, a Democrat, responded to protesters Saturday yelling as they chanted about fighting pollution and keeping oil in the ground.

Brown was speaking at the U.S. Climate Action Pavilion on behalf of "America's Pledge," which brings together leaders from both the private and public sector to ensure America remains dedicated to the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

Gov. Brown is on a 10-day visit to four countries while on his way to the United Nations conference on climate change.

"I wish we could have no pollution, but we have to have our automobiles," Brown said in responding to the protesters disrupting his speech.

President Trump announced in June that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement, saying it would "undermine" the U.S. economy.