California pushed back against President Trump's offshore drilling plan Wednesday by vowing to block the transportation of oil if the proposal moves forward.

“I am resolved that not a single drop from Trump’s new oil plan ever makes landfall in California,” said Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, chairman of the state's land commission in a statement to Reuters.

The move would seek to block the transport of oil and natural gas from any offshore leases on the West Coast. The threat comes as a number of states on both sides of the country are pushing back against the Interior Department's proposed five-year drilling to open up all areas of the U.S. coastline to drilling, reversing the limits imposed by the Obama administration.

"It is certain that the state would not approve new pipelines or allow use of existing pipelines to transport oil from new leases onshore,” the land commission said. The commission provides permits to pipelines in the state.

Environmentalists touted Newsom's statement and the state's resolve to block Trump's energy agenda.

“Greenpeace urges all other coastal governors to follow California’s example and take similar actions to block the use of pipelines for oil from new offshore drilling," the group said.

"Nearly every governor from coastal states that would be affected by the plan have indicated that they don’t want oil drilling off their shores," said Greenpeace oil campaigner Vicky Wyatt.

“Moreover, offshore drilling itself is not the only threat. Oil pipelines and other infrastructure needed to transport crude oil threaten our the vital water supplies we all rely on for basic human needs," Wyatt said.