Camila Cabello rallied support for Dreamers brought to the U.S. illegally as children while introducing U2 at the 60th Grammy Music Awards Sunday.

"Tonight in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American Dream," the 20-year-old, formerly of Fifth Harmony but now behind solo hits like "Havana," said.

"I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the Dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope," Cabello continued. "They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different from their's. I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant born in Eastern Havana standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City."

"And all I know that just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for," she added.

The singer also performed "Praying" as part of the Grammy's event at Madison Square Garden with Kesha and Cyndi Lauper.

Cabello immigrated to Miami, Fla., with her family when she was five-years-old.

Congress has until March 5 to take legislative action before former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is fully rescinded.