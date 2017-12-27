Carl Bernstein, the veteran Washington Post journalist who reported on the Watergate scandal, said the presidency is the only institution “tainted by the president’s lies” amid criticism from President Trump against FBI officials.

“The key word … that he keeps using is ‘tainted.’ There’s really only one institution that has really been tainted through these months and that is the Trump presidency," Bernstein said in an interview on CNN. "It’s tainted by the president’s lies, by his disrespect for American institutions operating under the law with traditional American democracy and the instruments thereof."

“He’s contemptuous of those instruments,” Bernstein added.

Bernstein claimed Trump was doing a “grave disservice” through his comments and that Trump should “welcome” special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to determine if the Trump administration colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 election.

"If the president is as confident as he says, if this investigation is going to end very soon with him being exonerated, he ought to welcome all of this instead of attacking constantly," Bernstein said. "He’s doing a grave disservice to our democracy."

Over the weekend, Trump directed harsh criticism at Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe following a report that he plans to retire in 2018.

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump tweeted on Saturday.

"FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!" Trump said in a separate tweet.

Republicans have condemned McCabe after it was revealed his wife received a campaign donation from Clinton ally Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., shortly before he oversaw the investigation concerning former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

Additionally, several Republicans have recently called for McCabe to be replaced or subpoenaed after it was uncovered that anti-Trump text messages were exchanged between FBI employees who were involved in Mueller's probe.