Former Trump campaign official Carter Page said the controversial classified memo from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., that allegedly outlines surveillance violations committed by the U.S. government, would suffice if he could not receive the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act application authorizing the government to put him under surveillance.

"I originally hoped that DOJ and the FBI would've released my illegitimate FISA application when I requested it last May, but it's been eight months since I submitted my Privacy Act/FOIA request letters to them and I haven't received any of that information yet," Page wrote in a email to Rolling Stone. "This short, 4-page summary of the abuses seems to be the next best thing."

The memo, which describes classified material from the FBI and Justice Department, reportedly said incorrect statements from “Trump dossier” author Christopher Steele about Trump associates’ connections to Russia were included in an approved application to put Page under surveillance.

However, current and former law enforcement officials have said other information was also used to justify the surveillance application. Meanwhile, Democrats have brushed off the information in the memo and called it “talking points” that are leading a “false narrative.”

The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday night in favor of releasing the memo, which gave President Trump five days to block its release. White House chief of staff John Kelly said Wednesday that he expects the memo will be “released here pretty quick.”