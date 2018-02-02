Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page said Friday he will be updating his slander lawsuits against various news organizations in light of the release of the Nunes memo, and hailed the release of that memo as a way to "repair" U.S. democracy.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Page he is looking forward updating his “pending legal action in opposition," but wasn't more specific.

Page’s remarks were in response to the release of a classified and controversial memo that shows the so-called Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court warrant applications against Page. The dossier was funded by Democrats, and the GOP memo said the FISA court was never told of its origin.

In his message to the Washington Examiner, Page called the memo part of the “brave and assiduous oversight by congressional readers in discovering this unprecedented abuse of process.”

That oversight, he said, “represents a giant, historic leap in the repair of America’s democracy.”

Page filed a 400-page defamation lawsuit against Yahoo and the Huffington Post in September over a story that claimed he was under investigation for meeting Russian officials who meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

The suit also targeted the Broadcasting Board of Governors, whose outlets Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, both controlled by the United States, wrote an account based off of the Yahoo article. According to Page, the federal government helped to spread the allegations against him.

The defamation lawsuit came around the same time Page filed a proposed friend-of-the-court brief against the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger.

"The collaborative role that the U.S. telecommunications-media oligopoly played in this debacle inflicted against American democracy in 2016 further underscores the structural inequality of the current system which is at risk of only becoming more egregious if the proposed AT&T transaction is approved," Page wrote at the time.

Now, because of the memo, Page said that lawsuit can move ahead.

“I look forward to updating my pending legal action in opposition to [the Department of Justice] this weekend in preparation for Monday’s next small step on the long, potholed road toward helping to restore law and order in our great country,” Page said Friday.

It is unclear what Page meant by what happens on Monday, and he did not immediately clarify.