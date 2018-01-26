Las Vegas casino magnate Steve Wynn reportedly pushed former female employees to have sex with him or perform sexual acts, and touched several female workers inappropriately in new allegations that span decades, according to a new report.

The revelations were detailed in the Wall Street Journal report Friday and span more than 10 years. Wynn, who also serves as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, denied the allegations and claimed they originated with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” he told the newspaper. “We find ourselves in a world where people can make accusations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation.”

Wynn, 75, also said, “the instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.”

The accusations against Wynn date back to at least 2005, when a manicurist at Wynn Las Vegas told a colleague the casino mogul forced her to have sex with him.

The manicurist’s supervisor reported the incident to the casino’s human resources department, and Wynn eventually settled with the woman for $7.5 million.

According to the report, the incident involving the manicurist in 2005 was part of a broader pattern of inappropriate behavior by Wynn.

Former employees would reportedly create fake appointments in an effort to assist female workers with avoiding Wynn. They also arranged for other people to pretend to be assistants to get around having to be alone with the casino magnate.

The former employees recalled female employees hiding in bathrooms or back rooms when they became aware he was coming to the salon.

One former massage therapist recalls Wynn frequently fixing his towel during sessions to deliberately expose himself and once removed the towel during an appointment. Wynn also rubbed the massage therapist’s legs when she gave him massages and, during one session, told her to massage his penis, which she continued to do for several months.

Wynn paid her $1,000 cash after the massage sessions.

The former employee said she felt forced to follow through with Wynn’s requests because he was her boss.

Wynn also asked the former massage therapist to perform oral sex on him, though she refused to do so.

Dennis Gomes, a former executive at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, a casino Wynn previously ran, said in a deposition in a prior lawsuit from the 1990s that he “routinely received complaints from various department heads regarding Wynn’s chronic sexual harassment of female employees.”

Another woman, Shawn Cardinal, who served as a personal assistant to Elaine Wynn during their marriage, said the casino owner would ask to see her away from work and wanted to know what she was wearing. Her interactions with Wynn occurred around 1997.

In yet another instance, Wynn allegedly asked a former employee to kiss her and, in another interaction, asked, “So, when are you going to come into my office and fuck me?” Wynn would also make inappropriate comments to her and tried to force her to kiss him.

Wynn also allegedly would walk around in short shorts when he was not wearing underwear and would expose himself while getting pedicures.

Wynn Resorts told the Wall Street Journal that Elaine Wynn was attempting to “tarnish the reputation of Mr. Wynn in an attempt to pressure a revised divorce settlement.”

Wynn is the latest high-profile man to face allegations of sexual misconduct. Many women have come forward after actresses and former employees detailed allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The revelations involving Weinstein kicked off the #MeToo movement, which brought additional accusations involving actors, members of Congress, and reporters to light.