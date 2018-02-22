The cast and crew from “Parks and Recreation” slammed the National Rifle Association after they used a GIF from their show in a Wednesday night tweet promoting their spokesperson.

After CNN’s town hall, “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action,” the NRA tweeted their support for their spokesperson, Dana Loesch, who represented the organization at the event.

“.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members,” the gun rights advocacy group tweeted Wednesday with a GIF of the main character of “Parks and Recreation," Leslie Knope.

“Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda,” the show’s creator, Michael Schur, tweeted in response.

Schur went on to speak on behalf of Amy Poehler, who played Leslie Knope in the show: “Also, Amy isn't on twitter, but she texted me a message: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?"”

Poehler’s colleagues also chimed in and reiterated the same sentiments in tweets of their own.

“.@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat shit,” Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on the show, tweeted.

Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt, also chimed in, writing: “Hey @nra please stay the fuck away from Leslie Knope.”

Despite the pushback, the NRA has not deleted their tweet or apologized for using the GIF.