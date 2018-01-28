Famed chef Jose Andres claims he was stopped from entering the "after party" to the 2018 Alfalfa Club dinner Saturday night, insinuating on social media his exclusion could be due to his ongoing tensions with the Trump administration.

"Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese!" Andrés tweeted, presumably sarcastically.

"I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 'everyone' welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco," he added.

A source close to Ivanka Trump denied her involvement in the alleged incident.

"She had nothing to do with the guest list and never said anything," the source told the Washington Examiner.

A representative for Nuschese did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Alfalfa Club is a social organization based in Washington, D.C., that hosts an annual banquet on the last Saturday of January, at which the sitting president is typically invited to deliver remarks.

Andres, an immigrant from Spain, has been a vocal critic of President Trump, particularly the administration's handling of Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery effort.

He and President Trump's company also settled a lawsuit in April that stemmed from the chef's decision to pull out of a planned restaurant in Trump's Old Post Office hotel in D.C.

Later, Andrés tweeted he had heard from Nuschese and Cafe Milano and been told the incident was a misunderstanding.

"Thank you @CafeMilanoDC and Franco for the apology. I understand was a “misunderstanding”. Still hard to understand why I was the only person not allowed in! Please people of @washingtondc keep supporting a great resturant (sic) institution. Now let’s all be friends. #USAforward," he said.

The headline on this story has been changed to more accurately reflect Andrés' comment.