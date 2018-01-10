The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is preparing to fight right- and left-wing populists in the primary and general elections in 2018, its chief executive said Wednesday.

"We’re going to fight back against the extremes in both parties — Stephen Bannon and Elizabeth Warren — those people do not represent the best interests of this country," Thomas Donohue said in his annual "state of business" address.

Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump who has recently fallen out of favor with the administration and had to step down from his role at the populist publication Breitbart, backs several agenda items the Chamber is trying to bat back, such as immigration restrictionism and trade protectionism. Bannon has tried to recruit anti-establishment candidates of the kind opposed by the Chamber. Sen. Warren, D-Mass., has long thwarted business goals in Congress.

Donohue cited the need to "rebuild the middle in Congress," in part to enable reforms that he said can only done on a bipartisan basis, such as entitlement reform and infrastructure investment.

A number of the Chamber's priorities, as identified by Donohue on Wednesday, are ones that are likely to draw opposition from populist elements of the right and left.

He called for retaining immigrant workers who currently are allowed to work in the U.S., but are at risk of losing that authorization. In recent days, the Trump administration has moved to allow temporary protected status for Salvadoran immigrants to expire.

Also on the agenda is staying in the North American Free Trade Agreement — exiting would be a "grave mistake," Donohue warned — enacting an infrastructure spending program, lessening the burden of banking regulations, and preventing a backlash against the tech industry.