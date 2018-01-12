Congressional work on an immigration and border security deal had Republican and Democratic leaders sniping at their own party colleagues by the end of the week, exposing the deep split within both parties on an issue where Congress has made little progress for years.

The intra-party feuding started on the Democratic side, when House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., mocked some of the lawmakers leading efforts to reach an immigration deal as "five white guys."

"The five white guys, I call them," she told reporters. "The very idea that this week they're saying, 'Oh, let's get four white guys and Gen. Kelly to come and do this.'"

The trouble is, two of the five white guys are Democrats: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Hoyer, who reportedly has had strained relations with Pelosi for years, didn't appreciate the jab.

"That comment is offensive," Hoyer said. "I am committed to ensuring Dreamers are protected, and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done."

Hoyer was at the White House this week with President Trump and nearly two dozen other Republicans and Democrats in search of an immigration package. Democrats are looking for legislation that protects young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to help them after Trump rescinds the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in March.

In return, Republicans are looking for border security and funding for a border wall, and end to chain migration, and the elimination of the visa lottery system.

Infighting among Republicans began later in the afternoon, when a small group of lawmakers said the reached an agreement that could work.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who is on the outs with Trump and isn't running again, said he found a way forward with Durbin, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and others.

But even with reports that the deal included border security money, other Republicans ripped it up as something that could never fly in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called the deal a "joke."

"It's not even a fig leaf; it’s a pine needle," Cotton said.

And Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the secret deal among a handful of lawmakers might have even hurt the effort because it wasn't shared early enough.

"What has slowed it down right now is the attempt to try to get a subgroup of senators to say what they’ve agreed to and then say this is the deal and get the president to sign off on it," Cornyn said.

Graham shot back at Cotton that at least his small bipartisan group had something close to an agreement.

"Let me know when Sen. Cotton has a proposal that gets a Democrat — I'm dying to look at it," he said.

Republicans and Democrats left Washington in that state of division on Thursday, but they will get a chance to cool off over the long Martin Luther King Day weekend. Then, it's back to the grind to see if any deal is possible by March 5, when Trump says he'll pull the plug on DACA.