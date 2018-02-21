Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer said in a statement read on Fox News on Tuesday that he is still recovering from surgery and that his progress is moving "steadily slower" than he would like.

Still, he expressed optimism about an eventual return to TV.

"Special Report" anchor Bret Baier shared the brief update on Krauthammer on his evening show, where Krauthammer has long been a panelist. Baier, who said he constantly keeps in contact with Krauthammer, said that of all the questions he gets from viewers on social media, Krauthammer's status tops the list.

"Things are progressing steadily slower than I would like, but steadily," Krauthammer message said. "Still I wish I could give you — and myself — a better idea of when this marathon ends. I am sure it is strange for your viewers that a regular panelist should disappear for months without warning and without any real explanation."

"After my surgery, there were serious complications that took several months to stabilize," the message continued. "My improvement has finally allowed me to concentrate on intensive rehabilitation to recover my strength and stamina. This too is progressing well but as usual is intense and slow. Nonetheless, I am determined to make it back. I've got to — I can't let you guys have all the fun."

We wanted to update you all on the health of Dr. Charles @krauthammer —-thank you for your emails, calls and social media posts. Charles is hoping to return soon. #SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/xZUmMhx1gE Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 21, 2018

Baier added that everyone at the show misses Krauthammer and his voice on "the big issues."

"We continue to hope and pray for your speedy recovery. And until then, we'll keep your spot warm right here," Baier added.

Neither Krauthammer nor Fox News have disclosed details about Krauthammer's surgery.

Baier said in early October, responding to fans asking about Krauthammer's condition, that Krauthammer had undergone pre-planned surgery recommended by his doctors and "ran into some complications" after the operation. He hasn't tweeted since early August.

Krauthammer, 67, became permanently paralyzed below the waist due to a diving accident while he attended Harvard Medical School. He later finished his degree but later left the field of psychiatry for journalism. He has worked for a number of publications over the years and won a Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1987.