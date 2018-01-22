Charles Kushner, the father of White House adviser Jared Kushner, defended his son against critics who say President Trump’s son-in-law is not qualified to handle so many responsibilities in the White House, especially achieving peace in the Middle East.

“I see my son taking up the Middle East, the impact on the world could be dramatic," Charles Kushner told the Washington Post in an interview published Monday.

He said his children are more mature than most people their age because they had a “lot of responsibility at young ages.”

“We didn’t raise our children as typical children. They were taught if you have wealth, it is not something to be spoiled about, it is a lot of responsibility, which requires you to do more, better than if you didn’t have the money. So my children, they are more mature than their years and they were raised that way,” he said.

Jared Kushner took over the family business at 25 years old after the elder Kushner was convicted in 2005 of federal crimes related to illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

During the last year in the White House, Jared Kushner’s portfolio has included issues related to NAFTA, peace in the Middle East and criminal justice reform.