Chelsea Clinton’s friendship with Ivanka Trump has been put one ice since President Trump won the White House.

Clinton gave an update on the status of the first daughters’ relationship on Monday while promoting her children’s book She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women who Changed History on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I have not spoken to her in a long time,” Clinton revealed. “It’s clear she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. And I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

Colbert asked Clinton if she has sympathy for Trump, who has faced scrutiny over her roles in the White House as an unpaid adviser and first daughter.

Trump was asked last month during her visit to South Korea as a senior adviser to the president about whether she believes the women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct and infidelity. Trump said the question was “pretty inappropriate” to ask a daughter.

Clinton said Trump is fair game for criticism because she holds a position in the White House.

“I think anyone who works for the president should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only she or he is making but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” Clinton argued.