Chelsea Clinton thanked first lady Melania Trump for preserving part of a damaged magnolia tree planted by former President Andrew Jackson.

“Thank you to all the Chief Horticulturists and everyone from the National Park Service who have taken care of the beautiful grounds of the @WhiteHouse over the years,” tweeted Clinton, who grew up in the White House during her father Bill Clinton's two terms in office. “Thank you @FLOTUS for preserving part of a tree I & so many have treasured.”

The first lady made the decision to have the tree cut back after reviewing reports from the U.S. National Arboretum and speaking with her staff about exploring every option, Melania Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham told the Washington Examiner. The tree was cut back on Wednesday, while President Trump and his family were away for the holidays.

“After reviewing the reports, she trusted that every effort had been made to preserve the historic tree, and was concerned about the safety of visitors and members of the press who are often standing right in front of the tree during Marine One lifts,” Grisham said.

The first lady requested that the wood from the nearly 200-year-old tree "be preserved and seedlings be readily available if there is an opportunity to plant a new Magnolia Tree in the same area," Grisham told Washington Examiner.

According to documents obtained by CNN, which first reported the story, “The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support.”

“Without the extensive cabling system, the tree would have fallen years ago. Presently, and very concerning, the cabling system is failing on the east trunk, as a cable has pulled through the very thin layer of wood that remains. It is difficult to predict when and how many more will fail.”

The tree was planted on the South Portico by Jackson in 1835, after the death of his wife Rachel. He planted a sprout from his wife’s favorite magnolia tree from their farm Hermitage in Tennessee.