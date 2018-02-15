Comedian Chelsea Handler said Wednesday NRA-funded Republican lawmakers who stymie efforts to enact gun control legislation have "blood" on their hands after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

"We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November," Handler wrote on social media, referring to the 2018 midterms.

"We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands," she added.

We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands.— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018

The politically active comedian has been a vocal proponent of liberal causes in the wake of the 2016 election. She left her Netflix late-night talk show "Chelsea" in October to become a "more knowledgeable and engaged citizen" under President Trump.

The shooting suspect has been identified by police as Nikolas Cruz, 19, who had been previously expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the shooting took place.

Students and adults are among the victims, though Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel could not confirm whether any were teachers.

Cruz was also brought to the hospital, but was later released into police custody.

President Trump on Wednesday sent his "prayers and condolences" to the families of students at the South Florida high school.

"No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump tweeted.