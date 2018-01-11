Comedian turned activist Chelsea Handler took aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham's sexuality in a graphic tweet about the South Carolina Republican's about-face opinion of President Trump.

Taking note of Graham's comments during an immigration-focused meeting Tuesday between Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers, Handler suggested that Graham's budding friendship with the president might be due to video blackmail of him performing a sexual act on a man.

"[Graham,] what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?" said Handler, who has become a vocal critic of Trump.

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Graham has denied rumors that he is gay. "I know it’s really gonna upset a lot of gay men — I’m sure hundreds of ’em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge — but I ain’t available. I ain’t gay. Sorry," the 62-year-old bachelor told New York Times Magazine in 2010.

Graham faced off against Trump in a contentious GOP primary race for the 2016 presidential election, during which Graham called Trump a "jackass."

However, since Trump took office, Graham has taken more conciliatory towards Trump, becoming one of the president's allies Congress and a golfing buddy on the links.

During an appearance on "The View" this week, Graham said Trump has been "doing a really good job on multiple fronts" and suggested that he no longer thinks Trump is a "race-baiting religious bigot."