Chelsea Manning has filed to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Maryland, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

Manning, a transgender former Army private, was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison after being convicted in 2013 of leaking classified documents. She was released from prison after the sentence was commuted during former President Barack Obama’s last year in office.

She filed her candidacy in North Bethesda, Md., a popular D.C. suburb where she moved to after her release.

Manning has been an outspoken voice in politics specifically in regards to LGBT rights, free speech, and transparency.

President Trump tweeted in January that Manning was a "traitor" who should never have been released from prison.

Manning would be challenging incumbent Democrat Ben Cardin, who is up for re-election.