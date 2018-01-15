Chelsea Manning confirmed on social media Sunday her candidacy to represent Maryland as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

"yup, we're running for senate," Manning tweeted with emojis, a "We Got This" hashtag, and a campaign video.

In the short film, Manning narrates how "we live in trying times, times of fear, of suppression, hate."

"We need someone willing to fight. We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves. We need to actually take the reins of power from them," she says.

"We don't need them anymore, we can do better. You're damn right we got this," she adds.

The transgender former Army private, who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison after being convicted in 2013 of leaking classified documents, filed with the Federal Election Commission in North Bethesda, Md., on Saturday.

She moved to the neighborhood following her sentence commutation by former President Obama in January 2017.

Since her release, she has been active on the speaker's circuit and other online platforms about government transparency and trans issues.

However, she experienced a public setback when Harvard University withdrew a fellowship offer due to heavy criticism over the appointment.

Manning's announcement sets her up for a showdown with incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., later in 2018.