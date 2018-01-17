Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become the state’s first governor in decades to leave office without having broken a leg.

The three elected governors before Christie each broke a leg during their time in office, a former Obama administration official pointed out Tuesday on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Eric Columbus detailed how each of the former governors had broken their legs.

Christie’s Democratic predecessor Jon Corzine broke his left leg in a car accident in 2007.

Democrat Jim McGreevey broke his leg during a walk on the beach in 2002.

Republican Christine Todd Whitman broke her right leg during a ski trip in Switzerland in 1999.