Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become the state’s first governor in decades to leave office without having broken a leg.

The three elected governors before Christie each broke a leg during their time in office, a former Obama administration official pointed out Tuesday on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Eric Columbus detailed how each of the former governors had broken their legs.

Congratulations to Chris Christie on becoming the first elected New Jersey governor in *decades* to leave office without breaking one of his legs! 1/— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 16, 2018

Christie’s Democratic predecessor Jon Corzine broke his left leg in a car accident in 2007.

His predecessor, Jon Corzine, broke his left leg in a high-speed car accident. 2/https://t.co/eJxr15SIiQ— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 16, 2018

Democrat Jim McGreevey broke his leg during a walk on the beach in 2002.

The governor elected before that, Jim McGreevey, broke his left leg walking on a beach. 3/https://t.co/sprNmtBHdz— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 16, 2018

Republican Christine Todd Whitman broke her right leg during a ski trip in Switzerland in 1999.

And before that, Christie Todd Whitman broke two bones in her right leg skiing in Davos. 4/https://t.co/kRuLdGJATn— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 16, 2018