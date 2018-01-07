New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie revealed in an interview published Sunday who ultimately pushed him off President Trump’s transition team.

"I can only tell you who ultimately executed on it and that was [Steve] Bannon, [Reince] Priebus, and [Jared] Kushner," he told NJ.com. "They were the three guys in charge and they were the ones who ultimately made that recommendation to the president. And I think they ill served him by doing it."

Christie has said in previous interviews that he suspected Kushner of being behind his ouster, though Bannon was the one who told Christie he was being fired from the transition team.

In an interview with Politico in November, Christie said he asked Bannon at the time of his firing whether Kushner was behind it, but Bannon wouldn’t say.

Christie and Kushner reportedly had a tense relationship, though both denied it, because Christie had helped put the president’s son in law’s father in prison more than a decade ago.

Shortly after the election, Christie was replaced by Vice President Mike Pence on the transition team.

“I just don’t believe this was the president’s decision,” Christie told Politico.