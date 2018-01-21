Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said Sunday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "reluctantly" offered President Trump full funding for the U.S. military and the proposed southern border wall during a meeting trying to avert the government shutdown.

"I believe Sen. Schumer on Friday put a lot on the table and the president accepted it and then two hours later after hearing from folks who oppose any reasonable resolution to this DACA challenge, he walked it back," Coons told "Fox News Sunday," referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"I think he had to explain that difference to the president, about full appropriation year one versus authorization and a commitment to appropriation," Coons continued when pressed about whether Schumer said he would support appropriation as opposed to just authorization.

It would be "a big step forward" if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate would vote on the Dreamer issue if Trump does not provide clarity on what "he will embrace," Coons said.

Coons, who opposed a 30-day continuing resolution, said he and his Senate colleagues were not holding the government hostage nor were they arsonists, language used by Democrats in 2013 to describe their Republican counterparts.

But he added it would require McConnell to bring a range of issues to the upper chamber's floor, including disaster relief and community health centers as well as the Dreamers, for him to reopen the government.

"I call on President Trump to do the same," Coons said, in reference to bipartisan talks Coons encouraged in the lead-up to the shutdown instead of Trump "throwing tweets from the White House."

"Be the leader that millions of Americans hoped he would be, a real dealmaker. Hear yes, pull together a bipartisan group today and negotiate to a conclusion."